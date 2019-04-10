The full trailer for The Lion King live-action remake is here

The brand-new trailer for Disney’s The Lion King has been released and marks 100 days until Simba arrives in Irish cinemas.

Disney’s The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born.

For those not in the know, here’s a little recap.

Newborn cub of the pack, Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival.

Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile.

With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

Staying true to the classic story, director Jon Favreau utilizes pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way.

Featuring the voices of Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon.

Disney’s The Lion King opens in Irish cinemas on July 19, 2019.