Will Smith’s giving fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Special.

He’s been filming the reunion show for 30th Anniversary of the hit 90’s sit-com.

Will shared some photos on Instagram of him and his former co-stars on set, saying: a for real Banks family reunion is coming soon.

The actor also paid tribute to James Avery, who died at the age of 68 in 2014 and portrayed Uncle Phil, in the caption.

“RIP James,” he wrote. “#FreshPrince30th.”