UK rock band The Darkness have announced a headline Dublin show at the Academy for November 27 this year as well as a release of a new album.

The album entitled Easter Is Cancelled is scheduled for release October 4 via Cooking Vinyl.

It will be band’s first studio album since 2017’s Pinewood Smile.

Tickets go on sale Friday April 12 at 10am and are available from www.ticketmaster.ie.

Formed in 2000, the band consists of Justin Hawkins, his brother Dan Hawkins, Frankie Poullain and Rufus Tiger Taylor.