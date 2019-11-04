This story has grown legs.

It’s being reported Coleen Rooney’s #WagathaChristie scandal is being made into a new book.

Set for release on 5th December, the novel will tell the story of Coleen Rooney, the wife of footballer Wayne Rooney, who reignited the world’s love for WAGs after accusing fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy of selling stories from her private Instagram account to newspapers.

Vardy denies any wrongdoing, returned from her holiday in Dubai and has said she has hired a cyber security expert to clear her name.

The Bookseller reports that HarperCollins has snapped up the rights to “And Then There Was… One: The Story of WAGatha Christie” from comedy writer Lucien Young.