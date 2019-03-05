Fans of The Prodigy have criticised The Chase after an ill-timed question about the band popped up just hours after it was announced frontman Keith Flint had died.
The pre-recorded episode asked the contestant – and Chaser Anne Hegerty – the question:
Which chart act has the fewest members
The multiple choice options were:
A) The Proclaimers
B) The Pretenders
C) The Prodigy
Viewers slammed the station for not assessing the episode in advance and in light of the news, replace it with a different one.
Tributes are continuing to pour in for the musician, who was found dead at his home in Essex over the weekend.
#TheChase #KeithFlint #awks #TooSoon pic.twitter.com/rgMRh8xwEi
— Ellis Morris (@ElliMorris02) March 5, 2019
#thechase gosh #ITV someone at your programming should have checked this out before broadcasting dudes RIP #KeithFlint #Prodigy pic.twitter.com/FMzCghJHpq
— Clinton Yorke (@clintonyorke) March 4, 2019
Well this is an awkward question to be shown today … #itvthechase #thechase #Prodigy @anne_hegerty pic.twitter.com/W765pdcfPV
— #BadAddicts (@BadAddictz) March 4, 2019