Fans of The Prodigy have criticised The Chase after an ill-timed question about the band popped up just hours after it was announced frontman Keith Flint had died.

The pre-recorded episode asked the contestant – and Chaser Anne Hegerty – the question:

Which chart act has the fewest members

The multiple choice options were:

A) The Proclaimers

B) The Pretenders

C) The Prodigy

Viewers slammed the station for not assessing the episode in advance and in light of the news, replace it with a different one.

Tributes are continuing to pour in for the musician, who was found dead at his home in Essex over the weekend.

