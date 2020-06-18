That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson has been charged with raping three women in the US.

Masterson played Steven Hyde on That 70s Show between 1998 and 2006.

Prosecutors say it relates to separate incidents – allegedly at his home – between 2001 and 2003.

If found guilty, Masterson could face up to 45 years in prison.

The actor, who also starred in Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’ has been married to singer and Hollywood socialite Bijou Phillips since 2011.

Masterson has also been a prominent Scientologist for a number of years.

A lawyer for the 44-year-old says the allegations are false.

Image: Composite, Wikicommons