By Joleen Murphy

It’s that time of year when school tours are planned and pupils nationwide are ready to take on an adventure.

Whether it’s a trip to Dublin Zoo or your local petting zoo – school tours are an institution in themselves in Irish culture.

Primary and secondary school students have had to adapt their lives this last year due to Covid-19 pandemic and the annual school tour was no different.

Between home schooling and cancelled activities, the school tour milestone was just another one to add to the list during the 2020 pandemic.

But this year – not even restrictions can get in the way of tours taking place!

Tayto Park is offering virtual school tours so children don’t miss out this year.

Virtual School Tours are coming to Tayto Park! Visit some of your favourite animals, speak with our fantastic ZooKeepers and experience some of our terifically terrifying attractions from the classroom! 🎬📚✏️ For updates on Tayto Park Adventures go to: https://t.co/UuoekWFUPV pic.twitter.com/en40JHgyS4 — Tayto Park (@taytopark) March 31, 2021

‘Tayto Park Adventures’ is a primary school programme linked to the curriculum and promises to be an exciting and educational virtual video experience.

The video will bring students on a journey across the theme park and zoo.

Will your school be signing up?