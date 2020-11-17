Taylor Swift has taken to social media to make a statement on Scooter Braun’s decision sale of her masters to a private equity company.

The music manager gained control of Swift’s masters in June 2019 after his company Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group.

On Monday 17th November 2020, Variety broke the news that Braun had sold the master rights of Taylor’s first six albums for over $300 million.

Upon hearing the news, The ‘Love Story’ singer made a statement on social media.

Taylor claims that her team tried to enter negotiations to buy her back catalogue from Scooter – but she was allegedly asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which she couldn’t agree to.

She says: “So I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work.”

“My legal team said that this is absolutely NOT normal, and they’ve never seen an NDA like this presented unless it was to silence an assault accuser by paying them off.”

Been getting a lot of questions about the recent sale of my old masters. I hope this clears things up. pic.twitter.com/sscKXp2ibD — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 16, 2020

Swift says they would “not even quote my team a price” and “these master recordings were not for sale to me”.

The ‘Blank Space’ singer confirmed she has begun the process of re-recording her old music, saying “it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling”.