Taylor Swift insists she has not approved the release of a live album of performances from 2008, when she was just 18.

The singer’s posted an angry message on Instagram, attacking the decision by her former record label, owned by Scooter Braun.

Taylor’s been involved in a long-running public row with him, after he took over the rights to much of her back catalogue.

The singer sent the music industry into a tailspin after posting a charged message on Tumblr last June calling out her former label, Big Machine, for selling her masters (every song and album she’s written up until November 2018) to mega-producer and entrepreneur Scooter Braun.

Braun works with huge names like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and most recently, Demi Lovato, but in the midst of building his music and tech empire (his company SB Projects also invests in companies like Spotify and Uber), Swift claims the 38-year-old has been a bully.

She says he played a role in the poor treatment she received after Kim Kardashian’s infamous Snapchat, and that now, thanks to his $300 million purchase in acquiring her previous label, he owns the rights to all her original work.

So what does Taylor want?

At the end of the post that started it all, Swift didn’t demand back ownership of her music (something only a few artists have successfully done, at least publicly), but instead says the post is a warning.

“Hopefully, young artists or kids with musical dreams will read this and learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation,” she wrote. “You deserve to own the art you make.”

Then, she acknowledges that her past belongs to Big Machine, and says it is behind her. Instead, she’d like fans to focus on her future.

