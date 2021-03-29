Taylor Swift has ended her legal battle with a theme park in Utah.

On February 2nd the owners of “Evermore”, a theme park in Pleasant Grove, Utah, filed a lawsuit for trademark infringement over the title of Swift’s most recent album.

The suit, filed in a U.S. District Court sought millions in damages, claiming that Swift’s album Evermore “has led to confused guests and negatively affected the park’s searchability on Google”

In response, Swift’s legal team filed a lawsuit of their own, accusing the park of using her music without permission.

According to Rolling Stone, the counter lawsuit alleges the theme park used three Taylor Swift songs without proper licenses and ignored messages from performance rights group BMI regarding the matter.

Both parties, however, have now dropped their legal claims.

A statement from Swift’s team said: “As a resolution of both lawsuits, the parties will drop and dismiss their respective suits without monetary settlement.”