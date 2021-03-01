The Golden Globes took place online last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Awards were given out to stars of The Crown, Nomadland and The Mauritian among other shows from across the world.

The big highlight of the night was the posthumous celebration of the work of Chadwick Boseman.

The Black Panther actor had been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

After winning the award, Boseman’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the Golden Globe on his behalf.

Accepting via live-stream, Ledward gave a speech regarding Chadwick Boseman’s final performance in the Netflix film.

“He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifice.”

“He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice that tells you you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you were meant to be doing at this moment in history.”

Congratulations to Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) – Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (@MaRaineyFilm). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/aVUlR7IyHq — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

After naming Chadwick’s co-stars, the singer said: “And I don’t have his words but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love. So thank you HFPA, for this opportunity to do exactly that.”

“Hon, you keep ’em coming,” she added.

Chadwick Boseman passed away at the age of 43 after a 4-year battle with colon cancer.

Best known for his work in the Marvel movie franchise, Boseman played Black Panther in 5 of the Marvel films.

Boseman chose to keep his battle with cancer private from his Marvel co-stars and crew.

Director Ryan Coogler penned an essay on the death of his co-worker and friend after his untimely death.

“Because he was a caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering.”

A mural was unveiled at Disneyland last year to honour the star.

The piece of art, created by Nikkolas Smith, shows the Marvel star give the Wakanda salute to a child wearing a Black Panther mask and hospital gown.

Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama on behalf of her late husband @chadwickboseman at the #GoldenGlobes.pic.twitter.com/UOgdLlnA52 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021