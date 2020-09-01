A Government task force to try and salvage the performing arts sector is due to be set up next week.

Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin met with industry groups and the Chief Medical Officer in relation to the sector last night.

Public health officials have agreed to consult with the sector going forward with regards to how to facilitate live performances during the pandemic.

Mark O’Halloran, an actor and playwright, says a whole cohort of young professionals in theatre face career oblivion: “There was always a bit of wriggle room for younger actors to kind of put on their own shows and develop their own shows, and they wouldn’t be making much money on it probably.

“But all of those people are left now with no hope of building their own resume as they go along, so I think there’s a danger that we lose a whole generation of new artists.

“I think slowly but surely television productions are opening up now, but the theatre sector, any live art form, is dead in the water at the moment.”

The arts industry is not a for-profit industry, it can’t grow its way out of problems.

Mr O’Halloran says artists and theatre companies need direct financial support to get through the pandemic: “There’s the infrastructural problems, like theatre companies shutting down or venues closing down or art centres being in trouble.

“I think that needs to be looked at as well because the arts industry is not a for-profit industry, it can’t grow its way out of problems, any debts will be difficult to throw off.”