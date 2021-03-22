James Cox

Tonight’s edition of Claire Byrne Live will feature a debate on what a United Ireland could look like.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald will be among the guests.

Joe Brolly, Ian Paisley Jr, Naomi Long, Andrew Trimble and former Taoiseach John Bruton will also speak on the show.

The show synopsis reads: “Almost a century after partition in Ireland, Claire Byrne looks at what a United Ireland might look like: would it be an extended version of the Republic we already have? Or a radically transformed state with a new flag, anthem, and constitution which incorporate the British identity of so many people who live on this island?”

Ms McDonald and her party have continually called on the Government to commit to a Border Poll on a United Island sooner rather than later.

While the Government stance is that neither the Republic nor the North are prepared for a vote on the issue, Ms McDonald has accused Government of “continuing to bury its head in the sand”.

The special edition of Claire Byrne Live airs on RTÉ One at 9.35pm this evening.