ITV dating show Take Me Out has been axed after ten years on television.

A spokesperson from ITV confirmed that Paddy McGuinness’s programme is being cancelled due to falling ratings but it will be remembered as a success.

Since the first episode aired in January 2010, more couples have gotten married from Take Me Out than from Blind Date.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed that: ‘We’ve decided to say goodbye to Take Me Out.’

‘ITV and Paddy have done all the specials you can make out of a dating show, so it’s been decided it’s time for it to go. ‘As with many shows, ratings have slid a bit in recent years. But it will go down as a big success — it’s had more weddings than Blind Date.’