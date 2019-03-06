In his only Irish interview Taj Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew and spokesperson for the Jackson family, spoke to Sean O’Rourke on his Radio One show, ahead of tonight’s Channel 4 airing of Leaving Neverland.

The controversial documentary, which has already aired in the US, reveals details of alleged sexual abuse by Michael Jackson on two boys, Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

Taj told Sean O’Rourke that he knows Wade Robson very well and can tell when he’s lying, saying: “This is a great opportunity for him”.

You know your family, I spent thousands of hours with my uncle Michael… I wouldn’t have flown to the UK to defend him if I thought for one instant that he was guilty

Speaking about the talked-about sleepovers in Jackson’s home, Taj said that the phrase used was “shared a bed”.

It wasn’t only boys, it was girls, it was cousins, it was everyone… but also my uncle would give them the bed and he’d sleep on the floor

Adding: “I know what it sounds like, I’m not oblivious to what it sounds like.”

With family saying that the alleged accusers are doing this for money, Taj told Sean that they have every reason to get the court of public opinion on their side having sued the estate for hundreds of millions of dollars and have an appeal happening this year.

Taj believes that they have lied in their depositions.

On reputational damage, Taj told Sean that this is a very one-sided story, saying: “We didn’t get our side”.

He then appealed to listeners to give 10 minutes to look up NAMBLA and Victor Gutierrez,

if you are a fan, you sat for four hours and watch a documentary, the least you can give us is 10 minutes. Listen to the full interview here: Leaving Neverland: Michael Jackson and Me airs tonight at 9.00pm on Channel 4.

