Everything is being taken off air it feels like at the moment, but you can count on a season favourite.

Love Island is coming back!

Love Island bosses are adamant the summer series is going ahead despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this year Paige and Finlay won the first winter series, which was a hit with viewers.

"We have just won Love Island!" Congratulations Paige and Finn, we can't wait for the housewarming invite 😉 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/M51egUw3Zu — Love Island (@LoveIsland) February 23, 2020

The start date however has been moved back a month with the new series due to start in July.

Preparations for the show are going ahead as planned.