It’s one of the biggest annual entertainment events and a serious source of pride for us Irish. We’ve won more times than everyone else! We gave the world Riverdance and My Lovely Horse! Sadly, this year, the Eurovision is not to be after the event, due to be held this week in Rotterdam, was cancelled.

Fear not though, as we’re here to give you a little bit of a Eurovision fix. These are the 10 strangest Eurovision moments.

Dana International falls on her arse

Dana International made headlines around the world in 1998 when she won the Eurovision representing Israel. The following year in Jerusalem, as she handed over the trophy to Sweden’s Charlotte Perrelli, she joked about it being too heavy and then fell over for real! In front of 150 million people!! AWKS!

The Spanish stage invasion

Spain have the honour of being the only country who’ve had to perform their song a second time during the competition, and it’s happened to them TWICE! This was the most recent one. In Oslo in 2010, they were performing first. About a minute into the song, someone appeared on stage and joined in with the routine. The performers ignored him and continued with an envious level of professionalism before he was carried off. There’s been 2 further stage invasions since by the way – interval act Jamala in 2017 and Surie from the UK in 2018.

The Facebook Song

San Marino is a small country surrounded entirely by Italy. Local star Valentina Moneta has represented the tiny nation 4 of the 10 times they’ve entered. Her first foray into the competition was in 2012 with a song that was originally called The Facebook Song, however due to rules banning the mentions of brands within the lyrics, it had to be changed. It’s still one of the most bizarre things you’ll ever see!

Dustin The Turkey

Hands down, this is the strangest song ever to appear at the Eurovision. Ireland have won the competition a record 7 times and took a bit of gamble by sending a puppet in a trolley to Serbia in 2008. Going into the competition, Dustin was the hot favourite to win but the fans began to turn on him because they believed Ireland was taking the piss out of the competition. He failed to qualify and Russia went on to win.

Silvia Night lashes out

Iceland made a bold choice in 2006 by sending parody character Silvia Night to Athens. She made headlines in the run-up to the semi-final by throwing journalists out of press conference, slapping her “boyfriend” and acting like a diva. It was the first major incidence of booing at the competition. When she failed to qualify, she threw an epic tantrum that became one of the most watched videos on YouTube that year. Be warned that this contains some strong language!!

Spain miss their cue

Well this is awkward. Back in 1990, Spain’s Azucar Moreno came on stage for their performance but missed their cue and walked off!! The guy with the guitar in the background who remembers he’s meant to be pretending to play is the best bit!

The 1985 wardrobe malfunction

Sweden have always tried to add a little something different with their hosts and in 1985, they brought us this memorable moment. Just as Lill was walking on stage, he skirt came off but wait… the whole thing was planned! Only in Eurovision!

The Russian Grannies

Russia sent 6 grannies to Baku in 2012 with an oven. The oldest was in her 90s but gave as good as the rest of them. It ended up finishing second, losing out to Loreen’s Euphoria.

Ulrika throws shade

While hosting the 1998 contest in Birmingham, Ulrika Johnson was having a chat with former contestant Corry Brokken but things went downhill rather quickly. Corry took it all on the chin and Ulrika was left mortified.

Dancing Ukrainian drag queen

Verka Serduchka is a big star in Ukraine, think their version of Dame Edna, and in 2007 she represented the country at Eurovision. Turns out, we ended up humming the song for days after. It finished second.