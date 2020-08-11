The daughter of the world’s favourite Australian has announced her first pregnancy on social media.

Steve Irwin’s daughter Bindie made the announcement on Instagram this morning to her 3.6 million followers.

Bindie married Chandler Powell in March this year and are thrilled to announce the latest addition to their family calling their soon-to-be first child their ‘Baby Wildlife Warrior’.

“Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting!

“It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.

“Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter.

“We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives.

“Your support means the world to us.

“Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light. ❤️”

Chandler also expressed his joy stating that becoming a dad “is the highlight of my life.”