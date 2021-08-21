5,6,7,8 This is Not a Drill!

The inimitable 90s group Steps have reunited AND dropped brand new music too.

The band, consisting of Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee, Claire Richards, Faye Tozer and Ian “H” Watkins, were originally formed in 1997, and had numerous chart topping hits including “One For Sorrow”, “5,6,7,8”, “Tragedy” and “Heartbeat”. The name was based on a marketing strategy, with each video choreographed and dance steps included in the single sleeve.

The band parted ways in 2001, but in September last year the group announced that they would be releasing two new albums- What The Future Holds Parts 1 and 2. Less than a month before the release date of What the Future Holds Part 2 they have released the third single from this record, a cover of “The Slightest Touch” by British pop group Five Stars

✨ THE SLIGHTEST TOUCH ✨ We LOVE this song so much it inspired a party backstage after our show in Manchester 😅 You can duet and dance with us on our TikTok now 🎬 Out now: https://t.co/aXT8U4xCOw Three weeks to go til our new album #WTFH2 drops! 💿 https://t.co/eUK5ZwFJea pic.twitter.com/xejEVp3Eyx — Steps (@OfficialSteps) August 20, 2021

Their upcoming 7th studio album will be released on September 10th