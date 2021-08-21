5,6,7,8 This is Not a Drill!

The inimitable 90s group Steps have reunited AND dropped brand new music too.

Steps 90s

Oh the fashion

The band, consisting of Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee, Claire Richards, Faye Tozer and Ian “H” Watkins, were originally formed in 1997, and had numerous chart topping hits including “One For Sorrow”, “5,6,7,8”, “Tragedy” and “Heartbeat”. The name was based on a marketing strategy, with each video choreographed and dance steps included in the single sleeve.


The band parted ways in 2001, but in September last year the group announced that they would be releasing two new albums- What The Future Holds Parts 1 and 2. Less than a month before the release date of What the Future Holds Part 2 they have released the third single from this record,  a cover of “The Slightest Touch” by British pop group Five Stars

Their upcoming 7th studio album will be released on September 10th

