Strictly Come Dancing was thrown into disarray last night after a TV crew member tested positive for Coronavirus.

The lighting expert had spent a week working on the dance show’s set and at least five staff who were in close contact with him were immediately sent home and told to self-isolate.

A source says ‘They were hours away from starting filming for the pre-recorded professional group dances when they got a call to say that one of the crew members had tested positive’.

The professional dancers of the show have all been isolating together at a nearby hotel in the weeks ahead of filming.

It is expected they will isolate there for the duration of the show to minimise risk of contracting the Covid-19 virus.

“This is the worst-case scenario for Strictly, as they’ve gone to extreme lengths to make the show safe up to this point.”

The celebrities stars for the 2020 series were unveiled last week – with Comedian Bill Bailey, actress Caroline Quentin, BBC Radio 1 host Clara Amfo, YouTube star HRVY, politician Jacqui Smith and Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing among those taking part.

American NFL player Jason Bell, TV presenter JJ Chalmers, EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, singer Max George and Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh are also among the contestants.

While Olympic icon Nicola Adams is to make Strictly history this year as being the first ever contestant on the show to dance as part of a same-sex coupling.

Former contestant Stacey Dooley welcomed the news on Twitter.

Strictly are doing a same sex couple and YES THIS IS LONG OVERDUE! 🎉🎉🎉🤍🤍🤍🥳🥳🥳👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Stacey Dooley (@StaceyDooley) September 2, 2020