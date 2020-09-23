The trailer for the new series of Spitting Image has been released online, and it’s everything we hoped for!

All of the world’s major political leaders and celebs – from Donald Trump and Boris Johnson to Kanye and Kim – are on the receiving end of some pretty on-the-nose satire.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Ed Sheeran, Dwayne Johnson, Billie Eilish and the Pope also feature in the advert for the new series.

The highlight is probably Russian leader Vladimir Putin challenging Trump and Boris to a fight in a sauna – leading to an eyeful of the US President and UK Prime Minister that we’d rather forget.

The Spitting Image official trailer is here. Watch Spitting Image… because there's something funny about these people.#SpittingImage pic.twitter.com/AuUS2zhqhd — Spitting Image (@SpittingImage) September 23, 2020

The series returns on October 3rd.