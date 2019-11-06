By Denise O’Donoghue

A special preview of the second season of ‘The Young Offenders’ is among the highlights of this year’s Cork Film Festival.

The first two episodes of the smash hit RTÉ and BBC show will be screened in The Cellar Theatre in the Mardyke Entertainment Complex on Saturday, November 9. It will be followed by a Q&A with the creator Peter Foott. Tickets are free but limited.

The series returns to RTÉ2 on Monday, November 11 at 9.30pm.

The 64th Cork Film Festival begins tomorrow with the Opening Gala of ‘Ordinary Love’. Directors Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn will attend the film’s Irish premiere with producer Brian J. Falconer ahead of its general release on December 6.

Director Tom Waller will be present for a Q&A following the screening of ‘The Cave’ on Saturday, November 9. ‘The Cave’ is a thrilling recreation of the 2018 Thai cave rescue.

‘Lost Lives’ directors Dermot Lavery and Michael Hewitt will participate in a Q&A following their powerful documentary chronicling the 3,700 people killed in the Troubles.

Donald Clarke, Chief Film Correspondent of The Irish Times will introduce Rob Garver’s captivating documentary ‘What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael’, on Monday, November 11, which explores the life of influential and maverick US film critic Pauline Kael.

“From the heart-breaking yet heart-warming Opening Gala love story ‘Ordinary Love’, which stars Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville in Oscar-worthy performances, to the powerful and timely documentary, ‘Lost Lives’, which chronicles the lives ended by violence in Northern Ireland, this year’s programme showcases the latest and best in independent cinema, reflecting the world we live in, and harnessing the unique power of film to tell and share our stories,” said Fiona Clark, Festival Director and CEO of Cork Film Festival.

“We are delighted to screen Irish premieres of celebrated films including Scott Z. Burns’ political thriller exposing CIA methods post 9/11 in ‘The Report’ this Friday and ‘Le Mans ’66’, the high-octane story of Ford vs Ferrari, starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale.”

Nostalgic screenings include 1992 film ‘Into the West’, written by Jim Sheridan, classic ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ and musical ‘Singin’ in the Rain’.

The 64th Cork Film Festival runs from November 7 – 17.