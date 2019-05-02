Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Singer Joe Jonas got married in Las Vegas last night.

The pair tied the knot less than two hours after the Billboard awards in Las Vegas where Joe was performing with his brothers.

It appears as if an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the ceremony as country music duo Dan + Shay performed their hit song “Speechless.”

The couple announced their engagement in October 2017 after more than a year together.

Diplo was one of the guests at the ceremony and went live on Instagram to document it.