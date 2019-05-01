Sad news for Derry Girls fans today as Netflix moves back the release date of series one.

The first series of the hit show was scheduled to be released on our version of the streaming platform as part of this month’s line up which will be available from the May 8.

But speaking to Digital Spy, a spokesperson for the show said the release date will now be later in the summer.

Since its release on Netflix US, Derry Girls has been a hit among American viewers – despite not understanding a word without subtitles.

And as we wait patiently for the ability to binge watch the show on repeat, our new favourite thing is to scroll through Twitter to read what the other side the world has to say on life in 1990s Northern Ireland.