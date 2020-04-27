The soaps could be back to normal sooner than we think!

We’ve been missing our full helping of the likes of Corrie and Emmerdale since production was halted last month because of COVID-19, but they could be set for a swift return if reports in the UK are to be believed.

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall has claimed the government is eager for the country’s favourite shows to return, and could fast-track policies that would allow shooting to re-start in a safe manner.

The broadcaster is reportedly coming up with ways to kick-start production while adhering to social distancing rules both on set and in post-production studios.

Meanwhile, in Australia, crews on Neighbours are also set to return to work after time off. Measures include a ban on on-screen kissing and camera angles to disguise social distancing.