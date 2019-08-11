Ahead of her four-date Irish tour in October Sinead O’Connor took to the stage at the Revival Music Festival in Listowel, Co Kerry.

Along with Finbar Furey and Mundy, the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer joined Sharon Shannon during her two and a half hour set at the festival on Friday night.

After the gig, she took to Twitter to say: “Brilliant fun at Listowel Revival last night. Many thanks to Sharon and the band : )”

The singer, who now refers to herself as Shuhada Sadaqat, will kick off her Irish tour at Galway’s Roisin Dubh on October 17, before playing Wexford’s Spiegeltent Festival one week later.

O’Connor will then play back-to-back gigs at the Cork Opera House and Dublin’s Vicar Street on October 26 and 27. It has been four years since the singer last performed on stage.

Before the October gigs get underway, she will be performing at Feile 2019 on September 20. Speaking on The Dave Fanning Show on 2FM recently, O’Connor said that she is feeling “really really good” and is looking forward to getting back to work.”I’m missing it…it’s what I do,” she said.

Tickets for the October gigs go on sale next Thursday at 9am.