Simon Cowell has been rushed to hospital after breaking his back.

A spokesperson says he did it while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in Malibu, in California.

He is said to be under observation and doing fine.

Simon was due to return to America’s Got Talent next week, as the first live show is set to air on August 11.

Photo Credit: Wiki edit Jonny (talk) https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Simon_Cowell.jpg