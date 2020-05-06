Simon Cowell and girlfriend Lauren Silverman are rubbishing claims that he had an affair with Mel B.

A number of newspapers have reported that Lauren sent a series of angry messages over claims Simon was seeing Mel B and that the pair had broken up.

A spokesperson for Simon says they are still together and isolating in LA.

The news comes after Amanda Holden’s eight-year-old daughter Hollie accidentally sparked the rumours that Simon and Lauren were broken up.

However, a source close to the couple has since branded the story “utterly ridiculous”.

The insider has said: “Clearly this story is utterly ridiculous and completely pointless – because there was no affair.”

“Simon and Lauren are very happy together as a couple. They have been in lockdown together in LA for more than six weeks now,” the source added.

Simon and Mel have worked together a number of times over the past few years, both appearing on the judging panels for The X Factor in 2014, and America’s Got Talent in 2016.

Amanda, was baffled by the attention, she told Metro: ‘Hollie last saw Lauren when she was about to board a plane back to America during BGT auditions to go and visit her eldest son and so I can only presume that’s what made her – incorrectly – think it.’

She adds: ‘In reality, Lauren and I have even been exchanging photos of our families in lockdown. And Simon’s even learned how to cook!’