Sia has revealed that she once prevented Maddie Ziegler from getting on a plane with Harvey Weinstein.

The 44-year-old and the now 17-year-old started working together over 6 years ago with the dancer starring in many of Sia’s music videos.

The ‘Chandelier’ singer appeared on the Zach Sang Show when the topic arose.

“As soon as I met Maddie I felt this extreme desire to protect her, and I think that it was part of my own healing, and I felt this extreme compulsion to protect her.”

“You know I kept her off a plane that Harvey Weinstein tried to get her on. Yeah, that was really disgusting…”

“When he invited her, that’s when I called, I told [her mum] Melissa, I had to. I just said, ‘Please don’t, do not do that, do not do that, do not do that.’”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAqm9IABI0f/

The news comes after Sia announced that she has become a grandmother at the age of 44.

The Australian artist adopted two 18 year old boys last year with the younger becoming a father for the first time.

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March 2020 after being convicted of first-degree crinimal sexual assault and third-degree rape.