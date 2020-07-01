Sia has confirmed she’s officially a grandmother at the age of forty-four.

She revealed the youngest of her 2 adopted kids just welcomed 2 of his own children.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Sia said she wants to be known as Lovey by her grandchildren.

Sia shared that she’s now a “f**king grandma!”

“My youngest son just had two babies,” she announced. “I’m just immediately horrified. No, I’m cool. They call me ‘Nana.’ I’m trying to get them to call me ‘Lovey,’ like Kris [Jenner]. I’m like, ‘Call me Lovey.'”

The Australian pop star also disclosed why she decided to adopt her two sons and what a joy it has been to have them in her family.