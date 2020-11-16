If you’re an eighties kid, it kinda feels like all of your favourite movies are being remade.

The latest classic to get an update is 1986 comedy Short Circuit – the story of a robot named Johnny 5 who comes alive after being struck by lightning.

The original version starred Ally Sheedy (The Breakfast Club) and Steve Guttenberg (Police Academy).

One problematic aspect was Fisher Stevens’ (one of Phoebe’s ex-boyfriends in Friends, and now an Oscar-winning documentary maker) role as an Indian scientist – something that certainly wouldn’t happen in 2020. The actor addressed the issue in a 2015 interview.

The remake is expected to remain family friendly, with screenwriters Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman tasked with penning the update.

How close to the original the new version will be remains to be seen. We’re also curious to see who sings the theme tune. The original was an eighties banger!