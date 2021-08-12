By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: @Sherlock221B Twitter

Actress Una Stubbs has died at the age of 84.

She found fame in the 1960s and is best known for her roles in shows like Worzel Gummidge and EastEnders.


The actor’s most recent role was playing Sherlock Holmes’ landlady “Mrs. Hudson” in the 21st Century adaptation of the detective character.

It’s believed she hadn’t been well for months and passed away at her home in Edinburgh surrounded by family.

Share it: