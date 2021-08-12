By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: @Sherlock221B Twitter

Actress Una Stubbs has died at the age of 84.

She found fame in the 1960s and is best known for her roles in shows like Worzel Gummidge and EastEnders.

Una Stubbs R.I.P pic.twitter.com/1dDON6Nnlm — 🇬🇧📺 Classic British TV 📺🇬🇧 (@Classicbritcom) August 12, 2021

The actor’s most recent role was playing Sherlock Holmes’ landlady “Mrs. Hudson” in the 21st Century adaptation of the detective character.

‘Mrs Hudson, leave Baker Street? England would fall.’ Goodbye to the wonderful and legendary Una Stubbs, forever our Mrs Hudson ❤️️ #unastubbs pic.twitter.com/aUcXt8MSPf — Sherlock: The Official Live Game (@221B) August 12, 2021

It’s believed she hadn’t been well for months and passed away at her home in Edinburgh surrounded by family.