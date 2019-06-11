Sherif has been removed from Love Island after breaking villa rules.

A statement issued today reads:

“After breaking the villa rules Sherif had conversations with the producers and it was mutually agreed that he would leave the Love Island villa.”

The 20-year-old chef from London mutually agreed with bosses to leave the reality series after just nine days and added that he didn’t conducted himself appropriately inside the villa.

“In a case of poor judgement, I broke the villa rules and as a result agreed with the producers that it was best for me to leave the villa,” he said.

“I regret that I didn’t conduct myself in the right way and, as a 20-year-old guy, it’s something I know I will take on board and learn from.

“I really enjoyed my time in the villa and look forward to catching up with everyone on the outside.”

Tune in to Love Island tonight on Virgin Media Two at 9 pm.