Boyzone’s Shane Lunch has moved out of the family home, because he’s “going through difficult times”.

The Dublin singer’s opened up about his 13 year marriage to Sheena White, and says they’re not used to spending so much time together.

Shane told former Hollyoaks star Paul Danan, on his Morning After podcast, he hopes they can get back together.

Shane went on to say he’s no longer living at home “I’m not even in the family home right now because me and her were at each others throats. It wasn’t a good time or a good space.”

Lynch – who tours with Boyzone bandmates Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham and Keith Duffy – said he hopes that this difficult patch will make them stronger but that he does not know God’s plan.

We wish you well Shane!