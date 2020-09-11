There really hasn’t been a day since the premiere of Selling Sunset that there hasn’t been some sort of drama online.

Nextflix star Jason Oppenheim has clapped back at Chrissy Tiegen in the cheekiest way after she previously questioned the group’s authenticity online.

Last month, the model and wife of John Legend took to Twitter to say that she had binge-watched the new Netflix show but shared her doubts over the cast and their profession.

“I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long!

I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long! I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said? Maybe I’m just so used to it because I live here? This is pretty normal lol some are actually really nice — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 19, 2020

“I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said? Maybe I’m just so used to it because I live here? This is pretty normal lol some are actually really nice.

“Maybe I also know everyone on tv plays up a character. They’re all doing that. You guys are … super mad at people who are in on the joke.

“I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked”.

Well, the Oppenheim Group have finally gotten the chance to clap back to Tiegen and Jason, the business owner, took the opportunity with both hands.

Taking to Twitter, he acknowledged the fact that Tiegen and her husband John have recently put their LA mansion on the market and that the Oppenheim Group are actually showing it to a client.

. @chrissyteigen If you want to see if I’m real, I’ll be showing your house tomorrow morning to one of my clients. — Jason Oppenheim (@OppenheimJason) September 9, 2020

“@chrissyteigen If you want to see if I’m real, I’ll be showing your house tomorrow morning to one of my clients.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, the famous couple put their Beverly Hills home on the market for $23.95 million last month.

Chrissy has yet to respond to Jason online.