Selling Sunset star Chrishell Strause has revealed some cracks in the foundation of the hit Netflix show.

The cast member and broker at the Oppenheim Group revealed the details to Good Morning Britain this week.

Strause spoke about the relationships between the stars of the show and explained that although the majority do get on, some have chosen to go there separate ways.

“I have to say, a lot of us get along so well, it’s like a dysfunctional family.”

“There is some splintering happening in the group.”

“I’m not going to sugar coat it.”

“We’re not all friends, we don’t all get along. But we try to,” Chrishell admitted.

“Some people have left, the brokerage has split, if the cameras picked up now, there’s a lot to pick up on.”

Meanwhile, Jason Oppenheim, owner of the firm has rubbished rumours suggesting that his brother has left to create his own company.

Christine Quinn revealed to Glamour magazine last month that the brothers have parted ways with Brett setting up his own brokerage.