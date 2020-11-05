The show that took over the minds of plenty earlier in the year has seemingly gotten a bit more crazy.

One of the breakout stars from Selling Sunset has revealed that she now has a pet tiger in a bid to increase security at her home.

Christine Quinn told MTV Cribs in a new episode that since her sudden rise to fame and showing her home on the hit Netflix show, she has started to receive death threats.

In a teaser clip for the new episode, Quinn revealed she had to up security measures since the airing of the reality TV show with her home now surrounded by armed security 24/7 and a pet tiger.

Quinn had started to receive a lot of backlash online after the teaser was published with users stating that tigers are not and should not be pets.

Now however, the star has taken to social media today to respond to the backlash stating that it was simply another publicity stunt.

“I know y’all are smart enough to know the tiger was a story line for mtv cribs. I do not own a tiger”.

The controversial Sunset star responded to backlash saying that she would never own a tiger however some fans remain unhappy.

You need to clarify it!! It sets a bad precedence out there. People are dumb enough to follow.. oh look Christine Quinn has a tiger for security, we need to get one too.! It's irresponsible! — gerri paniccia (@gerricat) November 5, 2020

Christine and her husband feature on a new episode of MTV Cribs. You can watch a teaser for the episode here.