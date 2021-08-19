By Cillian Doyle.

Scarlett Johansson has welcomed a baby boy.

The Black Widow star’s husband Colin Jost confirmed the news on Instagram.

Jost posted a picture of just text saying “OK, we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much.”

The hashtag ‘we’re going to Disney World’ was used, an ironic statement perhaps as Scarlett is sueing the media giant as there was a breach in her contract for her film ‘Black Widow’

scarlett johansson explaining her baby why they can't celebrate their birthday at disneyland pic.twitter.com/344cfDit8X — simonaᴬ`ᴸ`ᴰ (@tearin_myheart_) August 18, 2021

He’s the couple’s first child while the actress also has a 6-year-old daughter called Rose from a previous marriage.

The couple has asked for privacy.