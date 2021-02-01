Saved By The Bell star Dustin Diamond has died at the age of 44.

The actor who played ‘Screech’ on the 90s sitcom, died after a short battle with Stage 4 Lung cancer.

The news comes just weeks after Dustin began his first round of chemo for stage 4 small cell carcinoma.

Diamond was hospitalized in Florida in January after feeling pain all around his body with a general sense of unease.

Diamond’s agent, Roger Paul, confirmed the actor’s death to Rolling Stone.

“He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago,” Paul said in a statement.

“In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution.

“Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.

“Dustin Diamond was a character in and of himself: an unpredictable spitfire who always left us shocked, but never left us bored,” Paul added.

“We please ask that you give room for privacy to our team and Mr. Diamond’s family during this tragic time, as we grieve and remember the memories spent together. This loss is as much stinging as it is sudden.”

Dustin was best known for playing the lovable Screech on 90s sitcom Saved By The Bell, a role he secured at the age of 11.