Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding has revealed she’s fighting advanced-stage breast cancer.

The singer went public with the news in a rare social media post and also confirmed the disease had spread to other parts of her body.

Hi everyone,

I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot.

I feel now is the right time to share what's been going on.

She went on to say “I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.”

Harding thanked her family, friends and NHS staff.

Her Girls Aloud bandmate Cheryl tweeted a broken heart emoji in response to the news.