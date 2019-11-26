By Rebecca Stiffe

Saoirse Ronan has revealed that her upcoming role as Jo March in Little Women was the first role that she fought for.

Speaking to Variety, she recalled approaching the director Greta Gerwig at an awards show to inform her that thinks she should be the one who plays the lead character, Jo March. A week or two later, Saoirse got an email from Greta telling her that she agreed she should play Jo.

She said that usually with potential roles, she’s not as forward with her approach.

“It was the first time I’d ever gone after a role like that,” said Saoirse. “I’d never done that before.

I’m always very Irish, sort of like ‘if you want me in it, you can, and you can change your mind if you want’ and I think we all [the cast] felt that way.

She added that the whole cast organically fell into their roles.

She also describes director Greta Gerwig like being “at Disneyland” when it comes to working.

“There was just a real ease and a real sort of command that she had over the material and over us.”

Speaking about co-star Timothée Chalamet, who she starred alongside in Greta Gerwig’s Ladybird, she said their relationship is the same as Jo and Laurie’s in the film.

The Oscar-nominated actress also speaks about what it was like to work with Meryl Streep and how this film is different to the versions before it.