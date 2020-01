There’s Irish interest at this year’s Golden Globes which will take place in LA tonight.

Saoirse Ronan is nominated for Best Actress after her performance in Little Women.

While Andrew Scott is up for Best Supporting Actor for his role in TV series Fleabag.

Netflix films “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” are among those expected to do well at tonight’s ceremony.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who starred in Fleabag, is nominated for three prizes including lead actress.