Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for a Best Actress award at the Oscars for her performance in Little Women

It is her fourth Oscar nomination having previously been shortlisted for Atonement (Best Supporting Actress, 2008), Brooklyn (Best Actress, 2016) and Lady Bird (Best Actress, 2018).

The other nominees for the best actress Oscar are Cynthia Erivo for Harriet, Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Renee Zellweger for Judy and Charlize Theron for Bombshell.

Saoirse’s Little Women co-star, Florence Pugh, was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress. The rest of the nominees are Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Laura Dern for Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, and Margot Robbie for Bombshell.

The nominees for the best actor Oscar are Joaquin Phoenix for Joker, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Antonio Banderas for Pain And Glory, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes.

The nominees for the best supporting Oscar are Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood, Sir Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes, Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Al Pacino for The Irishman, Joe Pesci for The Irishman.

The best director nominations go to Martin Scorsese for The Irishman, Bong Joon-ho for Parasite, Sir Sam Mendes for 1917, Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Todd Phillips for Joker.

Sound editing nominees are Le Mans ’66, Joker, 1917, Once upon A Time… In Hollywood and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

In the category of original score the nominees are Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917 and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

The first wave of nominations was announced during a livestream presented by the actors John Cho and Issa Rae.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 9.