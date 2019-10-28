As their 20th anniversary approaches, it’s been reported that S Club 7 might be making a return to the stage.

The Mirror reported that the band have been in talks about a possible arena tour for next year.

The band consisting of Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara, Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Paul Cattermole and Jon Lee released their first single ‘Bring it all Back’ in the summer of 1999.

Although some of the band have continued performing under the S Club 7 brand, it’s been reported that lineup would consist of the original band.

Photo: S Club 7 performing with some original members in 2015