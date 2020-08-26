Rylan Clark-Neal has reached millionaire status after his TV earnings doubled in just 1 year.
He first found fame on The X Factor in 2012 but is now the presenter of Supermarket Sweep and a host of other shows.
I’ve teamed up with @floraplantuki, who have somehow let me loose in their kitchen to show you all just how amazing their new product FLORA PLANT is, by giving me my own online cookery series: I PLANT BELIEVE IT (I really can’t). 👨🍳 A 100% plant-based and dairy-free alternative to dairy block butter 🧈 it cooks, bakes and fries just like a good ol’ regular dairy butter… and whilst I’m no vegan or vegetarian, I love the benefit it has to the environment of making just one small switch to FLORA PLANT in your day to day life… and I can’t tell the difference in taste! In each episode I’ll be putting the product to the test by creating two delicious versions of the same recipe: one using FLORA PLANT and the other using a regular dairy butter… Kicking things off this week, behold the Plant Burger recipe 🍔 taste tested by food creator @niallkirkland. Will his ‘advanced taste buds’ be able to guess which is which?🤔 Stay tuned to I PLANT BELIEVE IT for another episode next Friday and pop a comment below to let me know whether you’ve tried FLORA PLANT and what you think!? #FloraPlant #FloraPlantChallenge
Supermarket Sweep raked in more than four hundred thousand last year and that along with his combined earnings from other projects has tipped him over the million mark.