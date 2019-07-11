Hollywood royalty Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have shares a picture of the latest addition to their family.

The couple, who are notoriously private, have two children together, Emeralda and Amada and met while on the set of ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’.

But now, the family seem to be complete as Eva took to instagram to share a picture of their newly adopted dog, Lucho.

Writing on Instagram, Eva said:

We adopted him from this amazing agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network.

“If you’re looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option. So many little dudes out there needing a home.

“If you’re not able to have a pet but love animals , you can donate to this nonprofit. All donations are tax deductible.

“Your donation helps keep animals off the streets and out of shelters where they euthanize.”

Fans will know Gosling is a dog lover, having brought his dog ‘George’ on set with Jimmy Fallon before he passed away three years ago.