Russell Brand’s been accused of mansplaining feminism after he criticised Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s music video for WAP.

He shared a video of himself on social media discussing the song and whether it was a feminist masterpiece or porn.

Reacting to #WAP – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's controversial new music video…

What do you think of this analysis…?

However, many commented that it was ironic of Brand to criticise women for celebrating their sexuality when he used to boast of his own promiscuity.

Some twitter users replied to his story with contempt “@newromanticfox – unless we’re gonna have this same conversation about male artists who take off their shirts and hump the stage (and or underage fans) when they perform…? i don’t want to hear it.”

@villager62 – Wow wasn’t Madonna doing that 30 years ago not exactly original

@jaibiee – i FORGOT WHERE I REMEMBER YOU FROM but please sir please stay out of women’s business i’m begging you.

@Taylorfreedanip – If the former sex addict is being triggered he should just say so unamused.

@desertgirl1357 – My question is why it up for discussion and input from men, who btw create the same types of songs!!! And why should anyone listen/talk about it. There’s nothing wrong with females flaunt their sexuality!

@Dziaki_Kay – I would prefer not to get my “Enlightenment” from a rich middle aged white man, but thank you for your thoughts.

If you somehow missed the video here’s WAP by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.