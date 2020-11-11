Rupert Grint has finally joined Instagram to share the first photo of his baby daughter, Wednesday.

The Harry Potter star and his girlfriend Georgia Groome (of Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging fame) welcomed their first child back in May.

Rupert shared a photo of his baby girl lying on his chest announcing the name they gave their little girl.

“Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!

“Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

Since posting the photo on Tuesday night, the ‘Ron Weasley’ actor has already reached over 2 million followers.

Rupert and Georgia announced the birth of their daughter back in May.

In a statement, a rep said: “Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy”.

The couple have been dating since 2011.