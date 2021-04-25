How is your love life? If you’re single and fancy going on a blind date on the telly, then your time is here!
RTÉ has officially opened applications for the dating show, First Dates Ireland.
If you want to join us in the restaurant and find YOUR perfect match, apply for the new series now! ❤️#FirstDatesIRLhttps://t.co/XLbxLrxLjE pic.twitter.com/0XlwWn7ayD
— RTÉ2 (@RTE2) April 22, 2021
The popular programme is going into its next season and looking for you!
It’s filmed in The Gibson Hotel in Dublin, where every moment is captured by over 20 cameras.
All applicants must be over 18-years-old to apply, and they must also be a permanent legal resident of of Ireland.
The show sees people from the ages of 18 to 70 plus find their perfect match, so if you’re interested – click here!
And there’s something for all daters, if you want to be a background dater – click here!