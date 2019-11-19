By Anna O’Donoghue

Westlife are set to appear on this week’s Late Late Show and RTÉ are looking for their greatest fans to join the lads LIVE in studio.

The band will be performing on the show, before taking to the couch with host Ryan Tubridy to discuss their musical comeback, over 20 years since their first appearance.

Kian, Mark, Nicky & Shane will be in studio to perform ing songs from their newest album, Spectrum and of course, some fan favourites.

All you need to do to be in with a chance to get your hand on a pair of tickets is tell them why you’re Westlife’s greatest fan.

You must be over-18 to apply.

After RTÉ tweeted the news, fans have been taking to the comments to express how much the band mean to them.

“I would sell my ma and her washing machine for this,” one wrote.

While another added: “I would die!”

Ryan Tubridy announced the lineup before the end of last week’s show saying: “We’re going to have Westlife here with us.

“And we will also have Christy Moore with us next week.

“In an exclusive interview also next week, we’re going to talk to Joe Schmidt as he bids farewell to the Irish rugby team.

“So it’s quite the humdinger for you next week, and then the week after that we have a show some people might have heard of called The Toy Show. And, em, God help us all!”